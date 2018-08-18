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911 ... 2012 ... 911 Pentagon Flight Recorder Fraud Revealed
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64 views • August 18, 2018
Flight data recorder expert Dennis Cimino, commercial pilot with >2000 hours, reveals government's claims about flight data recorder found at the Pentagon from Flight 77 are fraudulent, with zeros instead of the plane's identification number and flight number! The recorder did not come from an airliner but was apparently created at a workbench and was also missing data that an actual flight would have, such as mandatory barometric adjustments and even any record of the cockpit door opening.
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