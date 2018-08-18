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Truthseeker vs. Luciferian part II
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14 views • August 18, 2018
Socialists see it one way; while true product producers & service providers have to sustain all costs and burdens of both parties.
Socialists like Luciferians & the Mafia multiply & benefit when they are sucking the blood of the true producer. They are like a virus or parasite attacking/feeding-off a host.
3 examples given.
What is wrong with this picture?
Socialists like Luciferians & the Mafia multiply & benefit when they are sucking the blood of the true producer. They are like a virus or parasite attacking/feeding-off a host.
3 examples given.
What is wrong with this picture?
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