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Make Dead Batteries Work When The SHTF With A DIY Joule Thief
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155 views • August 18, 2018
Make Dead Batteries Work When The SHTF With A DIY Joule Thief
Shout out to Truth Matters for posting some of the amazing technical info about Joule Thief technology: https://www.real.video/channel/truthwins
How a Joule Thief Works
https://www.real.video/5818093550001
Boxed Joule Thief - manual switching batteries so they charge each other
https://www.real.video/5818100275001
A Perpetual Light - Joule thief with two auto alternating power batteries
https://www.real.video/5818100255001
Shout out to Truth Matters for posting some of the amazing technical info about Joule Thief technology: https://www.real.video/channel/truthwins
How a Joule Thief Works
https://www.real.video/5818093550001
Boxed Joule Thief - manual switching batteries so they charge each other
https://www.real.video/5818100275001
A Perpetual Light - Joule thief with two auto alternating power batteries
https://www.real.video/5818100255001
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