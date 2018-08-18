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Andrew Cuomo Reveals His Hate for American Exceptionalism
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56 views • August 18, 2018
"Andrew Cuomo Didn't slip. That's what Andrew Cuomo really thinks. And sadly, it's in response to Donald Trump's ability to get America back on the world track and to get Americans to believe that we are that beacon of light again." —Dan Bongino
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