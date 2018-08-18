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What is glyphosate and what is its relationship to the chronic disease epidemic worldwide
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1671 views • August 18, 2018
Hi!
In this video I go over a recent study correlating the exponential application rate of Glyphosate on crops and chronic disease in the United States from 1999 - 2014.
God bless you all!
Catalyst
In this video I go over a recent study correlating the exponential application rate of Glyphosate on crops and chronic disease in the United States from 1999 - 2014.
God bless you all!
Catalyst
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