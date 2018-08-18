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Anti-Gunner Lupe Valdez Preaches Responsible Gun Ownership … But Loses Her Gun
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13 views • August 18, 2018
"Responsible gun owners—it's what we all strive to be. Lives depend on it. Liberals want to claim we are a danger to society, but what happens when an ultra-liberal candidate for governor [Lupe Valdez] and former sheriff loses—that's right—loses the firearm given to her by her department? We call her out as a gun-safety hypocrite." —Grant Stinchfield
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