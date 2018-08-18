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Dana Loesch to Andrew Cuomo: Be Quiet and Listen to Your Father
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35 views • August 18, 2018
"It seems Andrew Cuomo didn't listen to his own father that much, who took a very, very different view of America's greatness... So now I'm going to say to you what I say to my own children, Andrew. Be quiet and listen to your father." —Dana Loesch
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