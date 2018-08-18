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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Aug. 15, Mockingbird media; Q-400 final flight.
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13 views • August 18, 2018
Is the Mockingbird media reporting truth or regurgitating and publicizing party propaganda? And, did the SeaTac flight of Q400 take place as reported, OR could it be a sign of something more sinister?
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