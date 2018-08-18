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OLDSPEAK #006 - Same Sex Marriage: The Other Side - 'Safe Schools & SSM - Part 2': Sharon Slater
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5 views • August 18, 2018
In episode 2 of Same-Sex Marriage: The Other Side: Safe Schools & SSM, That Guy speaks with Sharon Slater - President of Family Watch International.
We discuss the world-wide push for Comprehensive Sexuality Education & how Australia's Safe Schools program fits into this globalist agenda.
www.thatguy.media
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Guest: Sharon Slater President: Family Watch International & Chair of UN Family Rights Caucus [email protected]
We discuss the world-wide push for Comprehensive Sexuality Education & how Australia's Safe Schools program fits into this globalist agenda.
www.thatguy.media
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Guest: Sharon Slater President: Family Watch International & Chair of UN Family Rights Caucus [email protected]
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