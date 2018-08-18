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Light Weight 7-Day Food Reserve for Two People
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24 views • August 18, 2018
Light Weight 7-Day Food Reserve for Two People
(This was an old advertisement deleted from Youtube years ago so whatever he said the price might have been, its likely 4x or 5x the cost today due to national insolvency/price inflation)
(This was an old advertisement deleted from Youtube years ago so whatever he said the price might have been, its likely 4x or 5x the cost today due to national insolvency/price inflation)
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