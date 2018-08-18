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A Journey into the prison of your mind
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10 views • August 18, 2018
Take a journey into the depths of the cave of your mind. A prison so to speak of false and dim realities. Born into the only world you know. You have become accustomed and even comfortable in it. However once you know the truth, it is impossible to go back.
Written in 514 Ad by Plato and narrated by Orson Wells, is a amazing lesson in the mind and of sensory perception. We are all susceptible to it and we are currently wrapped in several layers of deception that we all need be aware of.
Written in 514 Ad by Plato and narrated by Orson Wells, is a amazing lesson in the mind and of sensory perception. We are all susceptible to it and we are currently wrapped in several layers of deception that we all need be aware of.
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