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OLDSPEAK #005 - Same-Sex Marriage: The Other Side - 'Safe Schools & SSM: 'Politicalpostingmumma'
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In the fourth episode on Same-Sex Marriage: The Other Side, That Guy talks with Marijke 'Politicalpostingmumma' Rancie. Luke & Marijke explore the links between the LGBTI+ collective and the upcoming postal plebiscite on SSM.
www.thatguy.media
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Guest: Marijke 'Politicalpostingmumma' Rancie
Facebook: @Politicalpostingmumma
TGM is fully fan-funded. If you'd like to see more content like this, please consider donating at: https://www.patreon.com/thatguymedia
www.thatguy.media
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Guest: Marijke 'Politicalpostingmumma' Rancie
Facebook: @Politicalpostingmumma
TGM is fully fan-funded. If you'd like to see more content like this, please consider donating at: https://www.patreon.com/thatguymedia
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