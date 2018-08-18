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How to Stockpile Prescription Medications (legally)
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69 views • August 18, 2018
How to Stockpile Prescription Medications (legally)
I'd only recommend this if meds are absolutely needed, examples would be anti-seizure or anti-diabetes medication. In SHTF scenarios, drugs would still be rampant on the black market so if you really needed something (like a narcotic) you could likely find someone desperate who would be willing to barter.
I'd only recommend this if meds are absolutely needed, examples would be anti-seizure or anti-diabetes medication. In SHTF scenarios, drugs would still be rampant on the black market so if you really needed something (like a narcotic) you could likely find someone desperate who would be willing to barter.
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