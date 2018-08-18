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Thought for Today - You are Created to Love by the ONE WHO is LOVE!
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1 view • August 18, 2018
www.LindaCross.com
THOUGHT FOR TODAY - You're created to love by a God Who is LOVE!
Discover more by watching today's video by Pastor Linda Cross
Blessings and love,
Pastor Linda Cross
www.LindaCross.com
www.CFCLakeville.com
THOUGHT FOR TODAY, LindaCross.com, CFCLakeville.com, Daily inspiration, Bible Study, Resurrection, Jesus Christ, Trusting God, Promise of Resurrection,
THOUGHT FOR TODAY - You're created to love by a God Who is LOVE!
Discover more by watching today's video by Pastor Linda Cross
Blessings and love,
Pastor Linda Cross
www.LindaCross.com
www.CFCLakeville.com
THOUGHT FOR TODAY, LindaCross.com, CFCLakeville.com, Daily inspiration, Bible Study, Resurrection, Jesus Christ, Trusting God, Promise of Resurrection,
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