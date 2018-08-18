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How Steve Paddock became the six million dollar man
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32 views • August 18, 2018
They say they could rebuild him, make him better, stronger, faster. Through just "ONE" photo shopped picture
They brought this man back from the dead and rebuilt him as a the greatest mass murder in US history!
Watch how we peel off the the layers like an onion to reveal how they did it.
They brought this man back from the dead and rebuilt him as a the greatest mass murder in US history!
Watch how we peel off the the layers like an onion to reveal how they did it.
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