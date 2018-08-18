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Asylum Tsunami to Sweden. Criminals being Exposed. Burning Cars! Trump was right!
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20 views • August 18, 2018
The Claimant forgot what he said in interviews.
His Interview statement exposes the true Agenda.
All footage & IDs were posted by the Fraudsters online, Police have been informed.
This Video has been made for Investigation & education.
Videos posted by persons insult & Incite.
Song Turn It Up, Artist Paris Hilton, Album Turn It Up
Licensed to YTube by WMG (on behalf of Warner Bros. Label) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrS2LPwTDFw
His Interview statement exposes the true Agenda.
All footage & IDs were posted by the Fraudsters online, Police have been informed.
This Video has been made for Investigation & education.
Videos posted by persons insult & Incite.
Song Turn It Up, Artist Paris Hilton, Album Turn It Up
Licensed to YTube by WMG (on behalf of Warner Bros. Label) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrS2LPwTDFw
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