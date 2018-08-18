© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OLDSPEAK #003 - 'Same-Sex Marriage - The Other Side - Part 2' - Paddy Manning
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • August 18, 2018
In the second episode on Same-Sex Marriage: The Other Side, That Guy talks with Irish 'NO' campaigner Paddy Manning. As Australian's go to vote on gay marriage, Luke & Paddy discuss some reasons against the re-definition of marriage in Australian society. OLDSPEAK is a PC-Free zone; obsessed with taboo subjects like religion and politics.
www.thatguy.media
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Guest: Paddy Manning
Twitter: @PaddyJManning
www.thatguy.media
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Guest: Paddy Manning
Twitter: @PaddyJManning
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.