© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPLICIT - F!@k Censorship, the Media, YouTube, Twitter, Google, Facebook, Reddit & the Government!
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • August 18, 2018
John D. - The Armed Comic says Fuck Censorship, fuck the Media, fuck YouTube, Twitter, fuck Google, fuck Facebook, fuck Reddit, fuck our Government, but especially fuck anyone who doesn’t agree a 1000% in our Constitution or anyone else who’s trying to silence the few logical, rational, factual voices left that they don't fucking agree with simply because they’re being emotional, illogical or just plain fucking stupid. ..
“A Real Man never censors anyone; even mindless fucktards."
“A Real Man never censors anyone; even mindless fucktards."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.