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Lucifer Decoded Part 1: Exposing the Real Lucifer- Illuminati Documentary
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474 views • August 18, 2018
Lucifer Decoded Part 1: Exposing the Real Lucifer- Documentary
Disclaimer: The purpose of this video is to Educate, spread awareness and the truth.
The more you search the more you will find that this topic is in fact vast. Symbolism's are everywhere once you see through the deceit. Feel free to download this video and mirror it elsewhere.
Disclaimer: ALL footage used falls under Fair Use for commentary/research/news reporting purposes under current copyright rules.
Disclaimer: The purpose of this video is to Educate, spread awareness and the truth.
The more you search the more you will find that this topic is in fact vast. Symbolism's are everywhere once you see through the deceit. Feel free to download this video and mirror it elsewhere.
Disclaimer: ALL footage used falls under Fair Use for commentary/research/news reporting purposes under current copyright rules.
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