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Judge Releases Islamic Men Who Were Found With A Dead Boy On Grounds Of “Discrimination”
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760 views • August 18, 2018
The left bends over backwards virtue signaling in support of Islam even when muslims commit crimes. Alex explains the hypocrisy of this behavior.
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