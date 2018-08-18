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Tiny House Heating & Cooling
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82 views • August 18, 2018
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Hi my name is Rob and I am building a budget tiny house by myself. I occasionally get help from my Dad when I need an extra hand or advice. Thanks Dad! :) Anyways I plan to cover the roof with solar panels and possibly add a small wind turbine. I struggled to find a small plot of land for my tiny house with no success yet. It was devastating so I decided to push ahead as my You Tube channel began to grow in support and popularity.
Hi my name is Rob and I am building a budget tiny house by myself. I occasionally get help from my Dad when I need an extra hand or advice. Thanks Dad! :) Anyways I plan to cover the roof with solar panels and possibly add a small wind turbine. I struggled to find a small plot of land for my tiny house with no success yet. It was devastating so I decided to push ahead as my You Tube channel began to grow in support and popularity.
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