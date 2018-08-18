The British Police State - Tommy Robinson's BANNED speech - MUST SEE

Nobody from this country has done so much to help us (the people) and also sacrificed so much. We must support all the way and continue to spread all he does, all of which is always in our favour. This man is going to and already has made history and should never be forgotten. We must all show love back and support,share all we can to help. Stand behind all the way no matter what you here and ignore the sickness of the Main Stream Media.



Britains Number 1 Patriot - Support Tommy Robinson