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OLDSPEAK #004 - 'Same-Sex Marriage - The Other Side Part 3': Katy Faust
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2 views • August 18, 2018
In the third episode on Same-Sex Marriage: The Other Side, That Guy talks with children's rights activist and editor-in-chief of ThemBeforeUs.com, Katy Faust.
As Australian's go to vote on gay marriage, Luke & Katy discuss the necessity of keeping the rights of children at the forefront of this debate.
www.thatguy.media
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Guest: Katy Faust
Twitter: @asktheBigot
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katyfaustblo...
www.thembeforeus.com
As Australian's go to vote on gay marriage, Luke & Katy discuss the necessity of keeping the rights of children at the forefront of this debate.
www.thatguy.media
Host: Luke Izaak
Twitter: @lukeizaak
Guest: Katy Faust
Twitter: @asktheBigot
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katyfaustblo...
www.thembeforeus.com
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