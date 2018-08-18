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AltHousing ... 2018 ... Truly Living Off Grid...Learn From longtime EXPERTS
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50 views • August 18, 2018
Doug and Stacy really walk the off-grid walk...they have a beautiful little farm that they built by hand with cisterns for water and composting toilets too! See more of them at https://www.youtube.com/user/growinginfaithfarm
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