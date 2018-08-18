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Hear The Epic 1924 Bigfoot Battle on Mount St. Helens That Will Blow Your Mind!
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355 views • August 18, 2018
http://JoshPeckDisclosure.com PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE! What really happened that fateful day? Did Bigfoot really attack? Hear the tale and decide for yourself! Find out here!
GoFundMe for Josh's surgery and medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/josh039s-knee-surgery-fund
GoFundMe for Josh's surgery and medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/josh039s-knee-surgery-fund
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