what is wrong with this picture ?

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42 views • August 18, 2018
DEW Lasers Confirmed Again. House Chopped in Half, WTF !?!
aplanetruth.info
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE5KlMLlrXWDhPklv7wK04g
Published on Aug 1, 2018
credit to the excellent work of John "Fort" Knox
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6iy...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9Eg6...
aplanetruth.info
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE5KlMLlrXWDhPklv7wK04g
Published on Aug 1, 2018
credit to the excellent work of John "Fort" Knox
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6iy...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9Eg6...
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