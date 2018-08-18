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AltHealth ... 2018 ... TURN OFF YOUR WIFI ROUTER BEFORE BED!
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32 views • August 18, 2018
Another one of these blokes who never gets put on mainstream TV. I wonder why?? Barrie Trower speaks about how they're killing us softly. Note. I say before bed because youlre not using the wifi. It's helpful while awake. If you can remove all wifi then great, but if you cannot, at least turn it off before bed so it's not killing you while you sleep.
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