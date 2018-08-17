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Strong dollar has drastic effect on emerging markets ability paying and rolling over US Dollar debt
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10 views • August 17, 2018
A strong US Dollar will have dramatic effects on emerging countries Sovereign US dollar debt, as already seen with the Turkish Lira they all borrowed to much at very low interest rates nearly 0.25% now with growth dropping off worldwide they are trapped only being able to raise taxes higher which reduces growth even further. Many Continental European banks bought Turkish debt for yields of 20% could this create contagion for the EU banks and ECB?.
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