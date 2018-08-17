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JFK ASSASSINATION ON THE U.S. DOLLAR BILL EXPOSED!
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125 views • August 17, 2018
THE EXPLOSIVE VIDEO PROVES THE JFK ASSASSINATION WAS HIDDEN ON THE U.S. DOLLAR BILL. AS WITH ALL THE VIDEOS, PHOTOS AND DOCUMENTS, OUR TRAITOR GOVERNMENT HAS CONTROLLED THE JFK NARRATIVE FOR THE LAST 55 YEARS. I WILL BE UPLOADING ALL MY 75+ JFK VIDEOS SINCE CORRUPT YOUTUBE/GOOGLE IS DESTROYING FREE SPEECH THERE. PLEASE SEND TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW.
MY WEBSITE: EARTHSHAKINGNEWS.COM
MY WEBSITE: EARTHSHAKINGNEWS.COM
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