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I Live Full Time in My SHTF RV - Exterior Tour
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39 views • August 17, 2018
Some of the mods, hacks and upgrades I've made on exterior of my 2004 Fleetwood Fiesta 26Q.
Renogy 200w complete solar panel kit on Amazon: http://amzn.to/1tjAdpk
Get Woodall's RV repair book: http://amzn.to/1HXoH9D
Extra water pump: http://amzn.to/28SQbRD
Battery pack: http://amzn.to/296keT1
High pressure tire air compressor: http://amzn.to/296kEbO
The big WeBoost for mobile 4G! Amazon: http://amzn.to/1P9Mguh
The small WiFi Booster Amazon: http://amzn.to/1ARvluF
Renogy 200w complete solar panel kit on Amazon: http://amzn.to/1tjAdpk
Get Woodall's RV repair book: http://amzn.to/1HXoH9D
Extra water pump: http://amzn.to/28SQbRD
Battery pack: http://amzn.to/296keT1
High pressure tire air compressor: http://amzn.to/296kEbO
The big WeBoost for mobile 4G! Amazon: http://amzn.to/1P9Mguh
The small WiFi Booster Amazon: http://amzn.to/1ARvluF
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