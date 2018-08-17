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Gov Pedo - 1989 Tom Brokaw-White House Call Boy Scandal Reagan Bush White House Pedophile ring
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348 views • August 17, 2018
Gov Pedo - 1989 Tom Brokaw-White House Call Boy Scandal Reagan_Bush White House Pedophile ring
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Pizza Gate was just the Cover UP story to hide past crimes and sex trafficking of children by people in power over those who supposedly rule the free World
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Pizza Gate was just the Cover UP story to hide past crimes and sex trafficking of children by people in power over those who supposedly rule the free World
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