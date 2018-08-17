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US-RU ... 2014 ... Agafia. Hermit Surviving in Russian Wilderness for 70 years
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31 views • August 17, 2018
Soon after this film aired, Agafia found a helper who has now been living with her for more than a year. Georgy Danilov, 53, is from Orenburg. He is an Old Believer. It was Agafia’s spiritual father who found and blessed her helper. Georgy has been doing the toughest chores for almost two years: he chops firewood, brings water from the river, and digs the vegetable garden. Agafia doesn’t always see eye to eye with Georgy, but they try to find common ground.
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