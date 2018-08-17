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What "Remote Viewers" saw while looking for Aliens New - Documentary
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63 views • August 17, 2018
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I do not claim to own this material and it is simply for the educational & entertainment purpose and I do not make money for this.
I do not claim to own this material and it is simply for the educational & entertainment purpose and I do not make money for this.
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