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TecHistory ... 2009 ... Directed-energy weapon (DEW) full documentary [causing FIRES]
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37 views • August 17, 2018
A directed-energy weapon (DEW) emits highly focused energy upon a target to damage it : anti-personnel weapon systems, potential missile defense system, and the disabling of lightly armored vehicles such as cars, drones, watercraft, and electronic devices such as mobile phones. Its energy can come in various forms: Electromagnetic radiation, including radio frequency, microwave, lasers and masers. ... DEWs & railguns counter threats, and they are expected to come online in the 2020s.
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