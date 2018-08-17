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Media False Flag Imminent!
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15 views • August 17, 2018
Millennial Millie
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCglVbeKF9JGMCt-RTUAW_TQ
Published on Aug 17, 2018
A credible intelligence source reached out to Infowars reporter Millie Weaver prior to Infowars and Alex Jones being purged from social media platforms. It was to warn Infowars and Alex Jones they were being used as pawns in what could be a big false flag event.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCglVbeKF9JGMCt-RTUAW_TQ
Published on Aug 17, 2018
A credible intelligence source reached out to Infowars reporter Millie Weaver prior to Infowars and Alex Jones being purged from social media platforms. It was to warn Infowars and Alex Jones they were being used as pawns in what could be a big false flag event.
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