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Step by Step Guide to Brainwashing Our Children
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90 views • August 17, 2018
This video is a breakdown of the teachers guide to teaching the Coriolis effect in our education system and the stark contrast to what is presented by the Public Broadcast Service (PBS) in their science based Nova series.
The reality of the world presented to us as children should not be questionable as adults.
Please wake up and try to wake others. thank you.
The reality of the world presented to us as children should not be questionable as adults.
Please wake up and try to wake others. thank you.
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