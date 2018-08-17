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PKV50 [I didn't ask] - ambient solo guitar manipulation
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9 views • August 17, 2018
Hello Friends -
This is my first upload to Real - originally on YouTube but we don't have to talk about that :)
I will be starting from this, the most recent of my pieces and going back in time.
This was an improvised solo guitar track, now transformed for your enjoyment into a strange ambient ensemble.
As for the databent video, well, I realize I drive waaaaay too much...Enjoy, and thanks for being here.
- PKVall materials (c)2018 PKVariance
This is my first upload to Real - originally on YouTube but we don't have to talk about that :)
I will be starting from this, the most recent of my pieces and going back in time.
This was an improvised solo guitar track, now transformed for your enjoyment into a strange ambient ensemble.
As for the databent video, well, I realize I drive waaaaay too much...Enjoy, and thanks for being here.
- PKVall materials (c)2018 PKVariance
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