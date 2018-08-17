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China And EU Are Now Taking Over The Internet, Congress Must Act
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10436 views • August 17, 2018
Alex Jones has exposed that Google, Apple, Facebook, and others have adopted EU and Chinese government censorship. This is why he’s being targeted and congress must act.
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