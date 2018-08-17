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The Devil and Fr. Amorth movie analysis
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17 views • August 17, 2018
The "*Reel Deel's" review and a detailed commentary upon the documentary: "**The Devil and Father Amorth" as it is in progress in the background. Providing opions based on their 40+ years research, studies and experience with "possessions" and "diabolical activity". **Used by special permission of "The Orchard Entertainment", "for educational purposes only".
*Br. Kenneth & Sr. Farah Rose Deel OFS are, Franciscans, and work for the Roman Catholic "Office of Spiritual Deliverance & Exorcism"...
*Br. Kenneth & Sr. Farah Rose Deel OFS are, Franciscans, and work for the Roman Catholic "Office of Spiritual Deliverance & Exorcism"...
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