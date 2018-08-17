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JFK Assassination - 50 Reasons For 50 Years - Episode 06
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6 views • August 17, 2018
The Sylvia Odio Incident
Presenter - Jim DiEugenio
Jim DiEugenio is a researcher, author, and editor of Probe Magazine and the website CTKA (Citizens For Truth About The Kennedy Assassination). He is a frequent guest on Black Op Radio. Jim's most recent books - "Destiny Betrayed 2nd Edition" and "Reclaiming Parkland" offer the reader cogent and precise accounts of the assassination and the coverup. kennedysandking.com
Presenter - Jim DiEugenio
Jim DiEugenio is a researcher, author, and editor of Probe Magazine and the website CTKA (Citizens For Truth About The Kennedy Assassination). He is a frequent guest on Black Op Radio. Jim's most recent books - "Destiny Betrayed 2nd Edition" and "Reclaiming Parkland" offer the reader cogent and precise accounts of the assassination and the coverup. kennedysandking.com
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