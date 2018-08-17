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JFK Assassination - 50 Reasons For 50 Years - Episode 05
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16 views • August 17, 2018
Mexico City
Presenter - John Armstrong
In his book "Harvey And Lee", John Armstrong takes a careful sceptical look at the Oswald in Mexico City story, which was accepted uncritically by the Warren Commission but has faced scrutiny ever since. Armstrong works from long-classified files compiled by staff members of the HSCA, which revealed that the CIA lied to government investigators. In this episode, John Armstrong takes a hard look at what proof exists placing Oswald in Mexico City in the first place. http://harveyandlee.net/
Presenter - John Armstrong
In his book "Harvey And Lee", John Armstrong takes a careful sceptical look at the Oswald in Mexico City story, which was accepted uncritically by the Warren Commission but has faced scrutiny ever since. Armstrong works from long-classified files compiled by staff members of the HSCA, which revealed that the CIA lied to government investigators. In this episode, John Armstrong takes a hard look at what proof exists placing Oswald in Mexico City in the first place. http://harveyandlee.net/
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