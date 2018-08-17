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JFK Assassination - 50 Reasons For 50 Years - Episode 04
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32 views • August 17, 2018
Presenter - Joan Mellen
Joan Mellen is a researcher and the author of several books on personalities associated with the Kennedy assassination, including "Farewell To Justice" on Jim Garrison and "Our Man In Haiti" on George deMohrenschildt. Previously, Joan has written film criticism and biography. She is a professor of English and creative writing at Temple University. www.joanmellen.com
Joan Mellen is a researcher and the author of several books on personalities associated with the Kennedy assassination, including "Farewell To Justice" on Jim Garrison and "Our Man In Haiti" on George deMohrenschildt. Previously, Joan has written film criticism and biography. She is a professor of English and creative writing at Temple University. www.joanmellen.com
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