Taos Judge ORDERS DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE on Alleged TERRORIST COMPOUND

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The trailer the 5 adults and 11kids were living in was ordered removed on Aug 16th. However authorities failed to remove other items such as live ammunition which is still laying around the property.