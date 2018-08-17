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SpaceHistory ... 2017 ... 2nd UFO visit to Jerusalem while Official-dumb GAMES US WITH DOGMA
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113 views • August 17, 2018
ORBS CREATED HUGE EXPLOSION ABOVE JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - 01/01/17 - יהוה (VIDEO)
Here we have 4 large glowing orbs hovering above Jerusalem, Israel shortly after midnight on 01/01/17. Two of these large orbs move together to create a ball of energy then merge to create a massive explosion.
Here we have 4 large glowing orbs hovering above Jerusalem, Israel shortly after midnight on 01/01/17. Two of these large orbs move together to create a ball of energy then merge to create a massive explosion.
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