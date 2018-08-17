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I Looked Up To The Window
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7 views • August 17, 2018
My father left us when I was three years old. It, that one action on his part, traumatized me to the point of making many bad choices and having bad behavior for half of my life. This Spoken Word Poetry video is a small representation of how I saw that event.
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