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1961 Characters and COmmentary by Robert P. Fitton
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0 view • August 17, 2018
In 1986, led by terrorist Carlos Sánchez, nuclear devices are planted in American cities. As New York and other cities are swallowed up in fireballs, Patch Kincaid is sent back in time to prevent the destruction. He lands in 1961, where he chases Sánchez into the Bay of Pigs Invasion. Captured by Castro, Patch and his mentor Meinkewitz chase Carlos Sánchez into rural Cuba. Patch's actions result in President Kennedy's assassination two years later.
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