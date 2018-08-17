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Can NOT Comment on Real.video FORCED to give IP personal info to FB Twitter or discuss!??
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9 views • August 17, 2018
Can NOT Comment on Real.video FORCED to give IP personal info to FB Twitter or discuss! just to make a comment,
Please FIX THIS!! I do NOT want to give my personal info out when making comments on Real.video!!
You do NOT have to do this on Youtube!
Change this before I waste time investing in this Channel.
Thank you
Please FIX THIS!! I do NOT want to give my personal info out when making comments on Real.video!!
You do NOT have to do this on Youtube!
Change this before I waste time investing in this Channel.
Thank you
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