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1963 Characters and Commentary by Robert P. Fitton
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9 views • August 17, 2018
Patch Kincaid's time travels to 1963 and enters the life of Lee Harvey Oswald. Oswald's activities as well the events leading up to the Kennedy Assassination are footnoted in this unusual time travel novel. Patch's memory slowly returns and snaps into place on the morning of the Kennedy Assassination: November 22, 1963. Along with his friend Shari, Patch must try to stop the killing of the thirty-fifth president.
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