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WV 10: Authoritarians
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1 view • August 17, 2018
Surely we have all heard the command, "Do it because I said so!" Whether in education, business, or the homelife, authoritarianism is a mindset that readily expresses itself in a variety of situations. We must learn to recognize and understand this mindset in order to escape it.
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To continue to conversation, find " @freespecter " on:
Gab.ai
Minds.com
Bitchute
Real.video
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