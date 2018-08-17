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JFK Assassination - 50 Reasons For 50 Years - Episode 03
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28 views • August 17, 2018
Oswald in the USSR
Presenter - Bill Simpich
Bill Simpich is a researcher and civil-rights attorney in the San Francisco area, who has been investigating the Lee Oswald "legend" in a series of important articles appearing at the Mary Ferrell website -"State Secret" (https://www.maryferrell.org/wiki/index.php/Featured_State_Secret_Preface) - and at OpEd News - "The Twelve Who Built The Oswald Legend" http://www.opednews.com
Presenter - Bill Simpich
Bill Simpich is a researcher and civil-rights attorney in the San Francisco area, who has been investigating the Lee Oswald "legend" in a series of important articles appearing at the Mary Ferrell website -"State Secret" (https://www.maryferrell.org/wiki/index.php/Featured_State_Secret_Preface) - and at OpEd News - "The Twelve Who Built The Oswald Legend" http://www.opednews.com
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